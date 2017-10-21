Sixers NBA
Kyrie Irving Sixers Michael Perez/AP Photo

Kyrie Irving has a potty mouth.

October 21, 2017

Video: Kyrie Irving responds with profanity to fan at Sixers game

Sixers NBA Philadelphia Celtics Boston Kyrie Irving
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who was traded from the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason per his request, was asked a question by a fan while walking out of the tunnel to play the Sixers in Philly on Friday night: "Where's LeBron?" 

Apparently, Irving was not pleased with the question, which was answered with a sexually explicit response. (Warning: Video below contains profane language.)

Well, that is not a very nice thing to say. After skipping astronomy class, Kyrie must have also missed a lesson in manners.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

102017RasulDouglas

A look at the Eagles' 2017 draft picks' progression through six games

Advice

Glenside Fire Station

Ask Hickey: What's the deal with the swastika on a suburban firehouse?

Food & Drink

Vetri Cucina

Website says Pennsylvania's best Italian restaurant is in Philly, of course

Food & Drink

Mulled wine/holiday drinks

Wine garden opens at King of Prussia Mall

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Almalfi Coast in Italy

$1137 & up -- Rome, Sorrento & Amalfi Coast Getaway w/Air

 *
Limited - London

$2319 & up -- London Business Class Flights + Car Rental
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.