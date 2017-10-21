Video: Kyrie Irving responds with profanity to fan at Sixers game

Boston Celtics guard Kyrie Irving, who was traded from the LeBron James-led Cleveland Cavaliers this past offseason per his request, was asked a question by a fan while walking out of the tunnel to play the Sixers in Philly on Friday night: "Where's LeBron?"

Apparently, Irving was not pleased with the question, which was answered with a sexually explicit response. (Warning: Video below contains profane language.)

Well, that is not a very nice thing to say. After skipping astronomy class, Kyrie must have also missed a lesson in manners.