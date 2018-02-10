February 10, 2018

Video: Philly police seeking 2 who allegedly stole Super Bowl tickets from woman's car

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff
Philadelphia Police are seeking two suspects who allegedly ransacked a woman's car in late January and stole two tickets to Super Bowl LII, along with other items and $150 cash.

Police said a 38-year-old woman parked her car inside the parking garage at 1001 N. Delaware Ave. on the night of Jan. 26. It had been ransacked when she returned around 4:30 p.m. the next day, about a week before the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, police said. 

The tickets, one pair of Michael Kors boots, a Luis Vuitton clutch purse and a social security card were taken along with $150 cash, police said.

A three-minute-long video released by the police department on Thursday shows two suspects arriving to the garage in a grey sedan with a damaged front passenger-side door and parking there around 11 p.m. They are then shown walking through the garage and ultimately driving away around 11:22 p.m. 

The video does not show the alleged incident.

Overall, police valued everything taken at nearly $4,800.

Anyone with information can call 215-686-8477 or text a confidential tip to PPD TIP (773847).

The department's East Detective Division is handling the investigation and can be reached at 215-686-3243 or 215-686-3243.


