Video: Philly police seeking 2 who allegedly stole Super Bowl tickets from woman's car

February 10, 2018
Philadelphia police are asking the public's help in finding two men wanted for allegedly stealing cash and several items, including two tickets to Super Bowl LII.
Police said a 38-year-old woman parked her car inside the parking garage at 1001 N. Delaware Ave. on the night of Jan. 26. It had been ransacked when she returned around 4:30 p.m. the next day, about a week before the Eagles beat the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl, police said.
The tickets, one pair of Michael Kors boots, a Luis Vuitton clutch purse and a social security card were taken along with $150 cash, police said.
A three-minute-long video released by the police department on Thursday shows two suspects arriving to the garage in a grey sedan with a damaged front passenger-side door and parking there around 11 p.m. They are then shown walking through the garage and ultimately driving away around 11:22 p.m.
The video does not show the alleged incident.
Overall, police valued everything taken at nearly $4,800.
Anyone with information can call 215-686-8477 or text a confidential tip to PPD TIP (773847).
The department's East Detective Division is handling the investigation and can be reached at 215-686-3243 or 215-686-3243.