VIDEO: Rhys Hoskins reacts to promotion before making big league debut with Phillies

August 10, 2017
Rhys Hoskins is currently taking pregame batting practice at Citizens Bank Park. He got word of his promotion from Triple-A Lehigh Valley last night. He'll wear No.17 and hit seventh in the Phillies lineup tonight.
It's been a whirlwind of a last 24 hours for Hoskins, who began this week playing in left field in a game for the first time in more than five years.
He spoke to the media in the home clubhouse a CBP before the Phillies took the field for pregame BP on Thursday:
If you're looking for more Rhys Hoskins stuff, here is the news on his promotion from this morning, here is a story on the Phillies plans on playing him in left field (and also first base, too, according to Pete Mackanin) from yesterday, and here is a fun Q&A revealing a little bit about his personality from last summer.
Opening up a four-game series with the Mets tonight at Citizens Bank Park.— Phillies (@Phillies) August 10, 2017
Here's our lineup for game one. #GoPhils pic.twitter.com/CpVo4ZCmU0
good morning. here is Rhys Hoskins hitting home run #29. #freeHoskins pic.twitter.com/Aj49ZbiFli— chris jones¯\_(ツ)_/¯ (@LONG_DRIVE) August 10, 2017
Follow Ryan on Twitter: @ryanlawrence21
Like PhillyVoice Sports on Facebook.