VIDEO: Ride the new roller coaster Sesame Place is getting in 2018

September 20, 2017
There's a new reason for parents in the Philadelphia area to take their kids to Sesame Place next year.
Oscar, aka the grouch who loves and lives in trash, is getting his own roller coaster, the second to be installed at the Langhorne amusement park.
Dubbed Oscar’s Wacky Taxi, patrons will ride a train that looks like a yellow taxicab on a wooden-steel hybrid roller coaster. A hybrid is a coaster with the look of a classic wooden roller coaster, like the Phoenix at Knoebels or Thunderhawk at Dorney Park, but with a much smoother ride.
Per a press release from Sesame Place:
The new coaster, combining both wood and steel elements to create a smooth ride, will give pint-sized thrill-seekers and their families the opportunity to experience another exciting first at Sesame Place. Oscar’s Wacky Taxi™ will send riders soaring down an exhilarating first drop of 40 feet, traveling over 1,200 feet of track with exciting twists, turns, and plenty of airtime hills – sure to delight even the grouchiest of riders. A 40" rider height requirement (with a supervising companion) or 46" height requirement for single riders will make this the perfect first coaster for many park guests.
You can take a virtual ride on the coaster, set to open in spring 2018, below:
Oscar's Wacky Taxi is only the second coaster at Sesame Place and joins Super Grover’s Vapor Trail, which opened nearly 20 years ago, a length of time better described by the quality of this commercial.
For the thrill-seeking youngsters who aren't amused with the Flying Cookie Jars or Peek-A-Bug, this should be exciting news if your parents take you to the park next summer.