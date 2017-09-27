VIDEO: World Trade Center floods, trapping man in elevator

A man documented his scary ride in a World Trade Center elevator on Tuesday morning, publishing videos of himself trapped in the lift as water came through the ceiling.

According to the New York Daily News, Alan Haburchak, a media professor at Columbia University who also works for Mic, was in an elevator stuck between the 75th and 76th floors in the Manhattan skyscraper.

Haburchak posted a series of videos to Twitter showing water leaking onto the floor.

He wrote on Twitter: "FYI this is what it looked like IN THE ELEVATOR trapped between floors. Smoke was also everywhere from the water shorting out the lights."

Haburchak later compiled the videos he shot and posted them on YouTube.



Firefighters ended up saving three passengers who were trapped in two other elevators, the Daily News reports. Building officials announced around 12:30 p.m. that the leak was fixed and everything was safe.

No one was injured.