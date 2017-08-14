Virtual exhibit brings Van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' from Philly, across world together for first time

LONDON — Five versions of a Vincent van Gogh masterpiece are being reunited for the first time in a "virtual exhibition."

Van Gogh painted his "Sunflowers" series in the south of France in 1888 and 1889. Five versions of work reside in five different museums on three continents.

On Monday they will all be streamed to a global audience in a Facebook Live broadcast.

The broadcast will begin in London's National Gallery at 12:50 p.m. Then it heads to Amsterdam's Van Gogh Museum, the Neue Pinakothek in Munich, the Philadelphia Museum of Art and Tokyo's Seiji Togo Memorial Museum of Art.

A curator from each museum will describe what makes their version unique.

Last week, the museums launched a virtual-reality experience that shows viewers all five "Sunflowers" in one room.

Watch the exhibit Monday on Facebook Live here.