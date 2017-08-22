Vision 2020 to host women's history scavenger hunt on National Women’s Equality Day

In honor of National Women’s Equality Day, which celebrates the anniversary of the adoption of the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution, Drexel University’s Vision 2020 has planned a scavenger hunt on Saturday, Aug. 26.



The HERstory Hunt, a new event, will take place throughout Independence National Historical Park, from 10:30 a.m. to noon.

"A hands-on women's history scavenger hunt that inspires girls and boys to go beyond the traditional telling of history to find the underrepresented voices of the past, and especially to find the places where women have served as leaders or important historical figures," the event description reads.

After the hunt, Vision 2020's annual Toast to Tenacity at the park's Visitor Center will take place. The toast honors both the women who fought for the right to vote and "all women who have led the charge for positive change in this country."

All activities are free with registration.

Those participating in the hunt should form teams of 3-6 and be present at the Visitor Center at 10 a.m. At least one team member needs to be over 18. View the rest of the guidelines here.

Saturday, Aug. 26

10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. | Free with registration

Independence National Historical Park

599 Market St.

