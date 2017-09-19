Business Pharmacies
Walgreens-Rite Aid Deal Charles Krupa/AP

This June 4, 2014, file photo, shows a Walgreens retail store in Boston.

September 19, 2017

Walgreens, Rite Aid trim store purchase deal to $4.38B

Business Pharmacies United States Rite-Aid Corp. Walgreens Associated Press
By Associated Press

Walgreens and Rite Aid have finally devised a deal between the nation's largest and third-largest drugstore chains that will get past antitrust regulators.

The companies said Tuesday that they have Federal Trade Commission clearance for a slimmer version of a store-purchase agreement announced in June. Walgreens will now spend $4.38 billion on 1,932 stores, three distribution centers and inventory.

The drugstore chains had said earlier this summer that Walgreens planned to spend about $5.18 billion on 2,186 stores.

That deal marked a step down from Walgreens' initial plan to take over Camp Hill, Pennsylvania-based Rite Aid Corp. for $9.4 billion. That plan spent a couple of years in regulatory review before the companies abandoned it.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc. says the latest deal should be completed by spring.

Rite Aid said it will use proceeds from the sale to reduce debt and strengthen its balance sheet. The company will be left with approximately 2,600 stores, six distribution centers and its pharmacy benefit manager.

Walgreens will convert the acquired stores, which are primarily in the Northeast and South, to the Walgreens brand over time. It currently operates more than 13,200 stores worldwide, including nearly 8,200 drugstores in the U.S. and the Caribbean.

Just In

Must Read

Transportation

Pennsylvania Turnpike

Pennsylvania Turnpike warns of 80-mile detour this weekend

Investigation

091317_McCraeWilliams

D.A. presents findings in death of Lafayette College lacrosse student

Eagles

091917IsaacSeumalo

The Eagles are sticking with Isaac Seumalo at LG, it would seem

Broadcasters

01_081717_6abcReyes_Carroll.jpg

Effortless ways to pay it forward: from 6abc's Jeannette Reyes

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Escorted Adventure

$1399 -- Thailand 8-Night Escorted Adventure w/Air & Meals

 *
Limited - Iberostar Cozumel

$729 & up -- Iberostar Cozumel Getaway: 4-Nights incl. Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$2920 & up -- New Zealand: Caving, Rafting & Hiking Trip

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.