Want free Sip-N-Glo juice?

May 12, 2017
Tuesday, May 16, might be Sip-N-Glo's fourth birthday, but we're the ones getting a gift.
The juicery will serve free 10-ounce pours of two cold-pressed juices. Get Pineapple Charcoal Lemon-Aid or One Love for the low price of free.
The freebie will be available at all three Sip-N-Glo locations in the city, beginning at 11 a.m. until they sell out.
Sip-N-Glo opened its third location, at 1700 Sansom St., in April.
Tuesday, May 16
Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free juice
932 South St.
1700 Sansom St.
257 S. 20th St.