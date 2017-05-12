Want free Sip-N-Glo juice?

Tuesday, May 16, might be Sip-N-Glo's fourth birthday, but we're the ones getting a gift.

The juicery will serve free 10-ounce pours of two cold-pressed juices. Get Pineapple Charcoal Lemon-Aid or One Love for the low price of free.

The freebie will be available at all three Sip-N-Glo locations in the city, beginning at 11 a.m. until they sell out.

Sip-N-Glo opened its third location, at 1700 Sansom St., in April.

Sip-N-Glo Fourth Birthday

Tuesday, May 16

Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free juice

932 South St.

1700 Sansom St.

257 S. 20th St.

