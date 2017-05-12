Food & Drink Free
At-home juicing is popular and doable if you have the right equipment and can set aside the time to shop for your ingredients and prepare the juice.

May 12, 2017

Want free Sip-N-Glo juice?

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

Tuesday, May 16, might be Sip-N-Glo's fourth birthday, but we're the ones getting a gift. 

The juicery will serve free 10-ounce pours of two cold-pressed juices. Get Pineapple Charcoal Lemon-Aid or One Love for the low price of free.

The freebie will be available at all three Sip-N-Glo locations in the city, beginning at 11 a.m. until they sell out.

Sip-N-Glo opened its third location, at 1700 Sansom St., in April.

Sip-N-Glo Fourth Birthday

Tuesday, May 16
Beginning at 11 a.m. | Free juice
932 South St.
1700 Sansom St.
257 S. 20th St.

