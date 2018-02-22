Want to stay overnight at 'Camp Crystal Lake' from 'Friday the 13th?'

Want to tour New Jersey Boy Scout camp No-Be-Bo-Sco, the location used for Camp Crystal Lake in "Friday the 13th?" Want to spend the night?

Since it's an active camp, there have only been a few opportunities for fans to tour the grounds. And when No-Be-Bo-Sco does host a Camp Crystal Lake tour, a fundraiser for the camp, it usually sells out instantly.

This year, however, the camp is trying something new.

They will use a lottery system to determine who gets tickets to the Camp Crystal Lake tours. There will be two tours on Friday, April 13, plus a tour on Saturday, April 14.

For a chance to get tickets – $135 per person for the first tour on April 13 and $175 per person for the other two tours – fill out this form online. Names will be chosen randomly and ticket offers will be sent via email.

The lucky few who are chosen will have a limited amount of time to purchase up to two tickets before the offer expires, and it is offered to the next random name.

The deadline to enter the lottery is Sunday, March 4.

There's also a VIP package available this year, which will include an overnight stay in a log cabin. Tickets for the experience will be sold through an auction to the highest bidders. You can make a bid here.

"As this is a fundraising event for a non-profit Scout camp, we truly appreciate your generosity in purchasing a ticket. This fundraiser will go a long way in preserving these historic structures for generations to come," states No-Be-Bo-Sco on its website.

Friday, April 13 through Saturday, April 14

Camp No-Be-Bo-Sco

11 Sand Pond Road, Hardwick, N.J. 07825

