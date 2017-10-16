Festivals Beers
October 16, 2017

Sip unlimited beer samples surrounded by autumn colors at Washington Crossing Fall Brewfest

Spend a crisp fall day drinking a crisp fall cider

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

At Washington Crossing Fall Brewfest, spend a crisp fall day drinking a crisp fall cider – or a pumpkin ale, sour beer or other seasonal selection. 

The outdoor autumn beer festival will take place on Saturday, Oct. 28, at the historic Bucks County park where George Washington crossed the Delaware River and turned the tide of the Revolutionary War.

While sampling fall brews, rare beers and unique finds from dozens of breweries, look for Revolutionary War re-enactors who will be passing through.

Tickets are $45 per person and include unlimited beer samples. 100 percent of proceeds from the festival will benefit Washington Crossing Historic Park.

Washington Crossing Fall Brewfest

Saturday, Oct. 28
12:30-4:30 p.m. | $45 per person
Washington Crossing Historic Park
1638 River Road, New Hope, PA

