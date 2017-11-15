Crime Beating
Philadelphia Police video - Assault in South Philly deli Philadelphia Police Department/YouTube

Surveillance video released by Philadelphia police on Wednesday show two men violently assaulting another man inside Le Lai Deli in South Philly on Oct. 29.

November 15, 2017

Video: 3 suspects brutally beat man inside South Philly deli

By Andrew Parent
PhillyVoice Staff

Philadelphia police asked the public for help this week in identifying three suspects wanted in a violent beating inside a Center City deli last month.

The assault took place around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 inside Le Lai Deli on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street, police said.

In a video posted to the department's YouTube account on Wednesday, a female suspect is shown exchanging words with a man inside the deli. She then left and returned with two men who allegedly knocked the man to the floor and repeatedly assaulted him.

One man is shown repeatedly stomping on the victim's head, and the other man can be seen pulling out a gun and pistol-whipping the victim twice.

The suspects then fled the deli in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call police at 215-686-8477.

The full clip can be watched below:


053017_AndrewParent_Carroll.jpg

Andrew Parent

andrew@phillyvoice.com

