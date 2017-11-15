Video: 3 suspects brutally beat man inside South Philly deli

Philadelphia police asked the public for help this week in identifying three suspects wanted in a violent beating inside a Center City deli last month.



The assault took place around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 29 inside Le Lai Deli on the 2000 block of South 23rd Street, police said.

In a video posted to the department's YouTube account on Wednesday, a female suspect is shown exchanging words with a man inside the deli. She then left and returned with two men who allegedly knocked the man to the floor and repeatedly assaulted him.

One man is shown repeatedly stomping on the victim's head, and the other man can be seen pulling out a gun and pistol-whipping the victim twice.



The suspects then fled the deli in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information can call police at 215-686-8477.

The full clip can be watched below:



