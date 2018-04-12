Watch: Air Force Major surprised family at Phillies game

The Phillies won in extra-innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The real winners, however, were the family of Air Force Maj. Robert Rowton.

Rowton's wife, Jill, along with their daughters Bronwyn, 15, Abigail, 13, and Alena, nine, were dancing on the field with the Phanatic in the top of the sixth inning according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.