April 12, 2018

Watch: Air Force Major surprised family at Phillies game

By PhillyVoice Staff
Military Family
Air Force Major Robert Rowton Military Family Phillies @Phillies/Twitter

Air Force Major Robert Rowton embraces his family after surprising them at Wednesday night's Phillies game after returning from an oversees deployment.

The Phillies won in extra-innings against the Cincinnati Reds on Wednesday night. The real winners, however, were the family of Air Force Maj. Robert Rowton.

Rowton's wife, Jill, along with their daughters Bronwyn, 15, Abigail, 13, and Alena, nine, were dancing on the field with the Phanatic in the top of the sixth inning according to MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

MORE: How former Phillie Chase Utley inspired local cancer survivor (and Dodgers prospect) Devin Smeltzer, both on and off the field

What they didn't know was that dad was there at Citizens Bank Park after returning from a six-month deployment overseas. Rowton jogged onto the field in the middle of their dance routine, causing his family (and probably those in the stands) to cry tears of joy.

You can watch the heartwarming moment below:


PhillyVoice Staff

Read more Military Family Philadelphia MLB Phillies Air Force

Just In

Must Read

Education

Before and after: Abington's pledge agreement with Stephen A. Schwarzman
04112018_Schwarzman_rendering

Eagles

Eagles-only mock draft, version 4.0
041218DerriusGuice

Bands

Guided by Voices cuts back on the beer, beefs up on the tunes
Guided by Voices

Museums

Museum of the American Revolution offering free admission on one-year anniversary
Carroll - Museum of the American Revolution Opening

Sixers

The 2017-18 NBA awards ballot, with analysis on races involving Sixers players and coach
041218-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Honors

WATCH: Smokin' Joe Frazier Boulevard christened in North Philadelphia
Smokin Joe Frazier

Escapes

Limited - Japan and Korea

$2790 -- 11-Night Korea & Japan Trip w/Air
Limited - Europe busabout

$1499 -- Europe: Unlimited Hop-On Hop-Off Bus Pass
Limited - Norwegian Cruise Line

$369 & up -- Free Unlimited Open Bar on Norwegian Sky

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.