NBA Basketball
052317_IversonRapaport @FS1/Twitter

Allen Iverson and Michael Rapaport discuss the role of trash talk in basketball.

May 24, 2017

WATCH: Allen Iverson talks NBA trash-talk, tells a Michael Jordan tale

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Earlier this month, PhillyVoice contributor Joesph Santoloquito wrote a piece exploring why trash-talk has all but disappeared in the NFL. Several former Eagles explained that nowadays, opposing players tend to be friendlier toward one another, while the league's discouragement of malicious physicality has dampened on-field hostilities.

Basketball is a much different game when it comes to getting inside your opponent's head. From neighborhood courts to the pro arenas (high school and college hoops generally elevate sportsmanship), it often pays to run your mouth a little bit, accepting the risk that you could end up watching your target torch you all day.

Was Allen Iverson a trash-talker? Not if you ask him. Apparently, stepping over the body of Tyron Lue falls into a different category, the equivalent of a chalk outline.

The Sixers legend, NBA Hall of Famer and Big3 League star sat down with actor and comedian Michael Rapaport, who also interviewed fellow NBA alums Kenyon Martin and Charles Oakley. A.I. regales us with a tale of the great Michael Jordan jawing at Aaron McKie.

There's also this little bit with Iverson just dribbling around, still loving the game of basketball.


