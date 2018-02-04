WATCH: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery makes ridiculous catch for first TD of Super Bowl LII

February 04, 2018
After the Eagles and Patriots exchanged field goals on their opening drives, Nick Foles and the Birds offense wasted no time in scoring the game's first touchdown and regaining the lead.
First, Foles his Nelson Agholor for seven yards. Next, LeGarrette Blount broke of a 36-yard run. Then, it was Foles to wideout Alshon Jeffery for the longest touchdown in Eagles Super Bowl history, a 34-yard deep ball that featured an absolutely ridiculous grab by Jeffery.
Nick Foles —————> Alshon Jeffery #Eagles #SBLII pic.twitter.com/tFC98qEJjb— Dan Levy (@DanLevyThinks) February 4, 2018
Let's have a closer look at that.
This is a very good catch pic.twitter.com/q7GIUoRMMI— Pete Blackburn (@PeteBlackburn) February 5, 2018
Closer...
ALSHON WORTH EVERY PENNY pic.twitter.com/tqSw4bGOgh— Drew Corrigan (@Dcorrigan50) February 5, 2018
I mean, that's one hell of a catch.
The Eagles had to settle for a 9-3 lead, however, after Jake Elliott missed the extra point.
