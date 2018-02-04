February 04, 2018

WATCH: Eagles WR Alshon Jeffery makes ridiculous catch for first TD of Super Bowl LII

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Super Bowl LII
020418_Alshon-catch_usat Charles LeClaire/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery makes a touchdown catch against New England Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe during the first quarter of Super Bowl LII.

After the Eagles and Patriots exchanged field goals on their opening drives, Nick Foles and the Birds offense wasted no time in scoring the game's first touchdown and regaining the lead.

First, Foles his Nelson Agholor for seven yards. Next, LeGarrette Blount broke of a 36-yard run. Then, it was Foles to wideout Alshon Jeffery for the longest touchdown in Eagles Super Bowl history, a 34-yard deep ball that featured an absolutely ridiculous grab by Jeffery.

Let's have a closer look at that.

Closer...

I mean, that's one hell of a catch.

The Eagles had to settle for a 9-3 lead, however, after Jake Elliott missed the extra point.

RELATED: Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

