The sound of a woman moaning in pleasure during sex interrupted an outdoor professional tennis match at the Sarasota Open in Florida between Frances Tiafoe and Mitchell Krueger on Tuesday night.

April 19, 2017

Watch and listen: Loud sex sounds interrupt tennis match in Florida

By Associated Press

SARASOTA, Fla. — An outdoor professional tennis match in Florida came to a brief halt amid sounds of loud sex.

Frances Tiafoe was about to serve Mitchell Krueger during their Tuesday night match in the Sarasota Open when he paused and flashed a smile of disbelief over the sound of a woman moaning in pleasure. Broadcaster Mike Cation initially described the sounds as coming from someone playing a pornographic video in the stands, but later said they were coming from an apartment nearby.

Both players had fun with the situation while the crowd laughed. Kreuger hit a ball sharply in the direction of the sounds, and Tiafoe screamed, "It can't be that good!"

Cation later saluted the responsible couple on Twitter, writing "Sounds like you guys had a good time!"

(Note: Portions of the video below may not be suitable for all readers.)


