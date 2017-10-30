WATCH: Bruce Springsteen releases new war song 'Freedom Credence'

Bruce Springsteen has been plenty busy performing to packed houses on Broadway, not to mention wrapping up another studio album, but apparently the runup to his residency didn't deter him from taking on side projects.

This past weekend marked the premiere of "Thank You For Your Service," a film adaption of journalist David Finkel's eponymous book on the struggles of a soldier returning from service in Iraq.

Springsteen, always an outspoken social critic, lent a hand in the soundtrack for the film, directed by "American Sniper" screenwriter Jason Hall.

The new song, "Freedom Credence," follows a muffled, repetitive march through verses about the human sacrifices of war. Give it a listen below.

Hall's film follows the story of Adam Schumann, an IED-inspector whose return to civilian life finds him bracing for sudden nightmares with a shield of pride and memories. His friends, also returning from service, are met with their own painful conflicts involving heartbreak and rehabilitation from injury.

After its first weekend, the film has garnered mostly positive reviews, even as it aims to universalize an almost impossibly nuanced and personal subject. Here's the trailer.



