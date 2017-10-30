Music Bruce Springsteen
Bruce Springsteen Philadelphia Owen Sweeney/AP

Bruce Springsteen performs in concert with the E Street Band during “The River Tour 2016” at the Wells Fargo Center on Friday, Feb. 12, 2016, in Philadelphia.

October 30, 2017

WATCH: Bruce Springsteen releases new war song 'Freedom Credence'

Music Bruce Springsteen United States Musicians PTSD Military Artists Movies soldiers
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Bruce Springsteen has been plenty busy performing to packed houses on Broadway, not to mention wrapping up another studio album, but apparently the runup to his residency didn't deter him from taking on side projects.

This past weekend marked the premiere of "Thank You For Your Service," a film adaption of journalist David Finkel's eponymous book on the struggles of a soldier returning from service in Iraq.

Springsteen, always an outspoken social critic, lent a hand in the soundtrack for the film, directed by "American Sniper" screenwriter Jason Hall.

The new song, "Freedom Credence," follows a muffled, repetitive march through verses about the human sacrifices of war. Give it a listen below.

Hall's film follows the story of Adam Schumann, an IED-inspector whose return to civilian life finds him bracing for sudden nightmares with a shield of pride and memories. His friends, also returning from service, are met with their own painful conflicts involving heartbreak and rehabilitation from injury.

After its first weekend, the film has garnered mostly positive reviews, even as it aims to universalize an almost impossibly nuanced and personal subject. Here's the trailer.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

103017SeantrelHenderson

Will the Eagles be 'very aggressive' at the trade deadline?

Crime

Charlie

Dog left for dead in trash pile improves, but faces long recovery

Celebrities

Bruce Willis

Bruce Willis: 'I like making movies here' (in Philly)

Shootings

Brandon Olivieri

Teen charged, held without bail in South Philadelphia murders

Escapes

Limited - Ireland

$1149 & up -- 6-Night Ireland Trip incl. Tours & Breakfast

 *
Limited - Kissimmee Florida

FL: Kissimmee Deals Through Fall, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.