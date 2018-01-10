WATCH: Carson Wentz's Top 10 plays from 2017 Eagles season

At this point, knowing that he'll be unavailable for Saturday's divisional round game against the Falcons, watching highlights of Carson Wentz's second NFL season, in which he threw for 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions (101.9 rating), could drive an Eagles fan insane.

But it's Hump Day, and you're probably feeling slightly insane to begin with, so why not check out some of the Eagles quarterback's top moments from an MVP quality season that was cut short by injury?

Even if you won't see him again this season, it has to get you excited for the future, right?



What was you favorite Wentz play of the season? Let us know in the comments section...

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports