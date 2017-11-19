WATCH: Eagles players celebrate blowout win over Cowboys

November 19, 2017
After the first 30 minutes of Sunday night's NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys, it was feeling like the start of a long week for Philly fans. Dallas was winning, 9-7, following arguably the worst half of football the Birds have played to date.
But then something happened in the second half, as the Eagles came out looking like a different team, scoring on offense and on defense on their way to a 37-9 rout of the Cowboys. That's right, the Birds scored 30 unanswered points in the second half on their way to improving to an NFL-best 9-1 record, and a four-game lead in the division.
Naturally, the Eagles players were feeling pretty good about themselves following the big win, one in which they forced Dak Prescott to turn the ball over four times (three interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown).
And they didn't even wait to get into the locker before the celebration started:
That 9-1 MOOD. 🔥#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/aLuqcwEkF4— NFL (@NFL) November 20, 2017
As the players and coaches headed off the field, they were greeted by a swarm of Philly fans who not only made the trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but stuck around until the end to celebrate the win.
🔥9-1 Eagles are on FIRE🔥— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 20, 2017
✅#1 in NFL
✅#1 in NFC
✅#1 in NFC East
✅BEST start since 2004
✅Won 11 of 12
✅T-BEST NFL Win Streak (8)#Eagles#PHIvsDAL #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/sKBrT9iy7d
Here's Jalen Mills:
This says it all pic.twitter.com/v8PSYSEtcJ— Dave Spadaro (@EaglesInsider) November 20, 2017
And some more from the Eagles' finger-wagging cornerback:
Stay tuned to NBC10 for postgame coverage— John Clark (@JClarkNBCS) November 20, 2017
1on1 With Doug Pederson, Malcolm Jenkins, Corey Clement, and hear from Carson Wentz#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/5BlzzEr5ZV
Even Corey Clement, who is from South Jersey but grew up a Cowboys fan, was flapping his arms in celebration.
Crazy Scene!!! Eagles taking over Jerry’s World!!#FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/eP2XmYnmCn— Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) November 20, 2017
As they made their way back to the locker room, some players and coaches had a message for the media standing outside.
Even after a win @brandongraham55 gives it to @RealDGunnNBCS— Dave Zangaro (@DZangaroNBCS) November 20, 2017
Gunner picked the Eagles too. pic.twitter.com/Et71sXDlOZ
And Graham wasn't the only one:
And once they got back to the locker room, well, that's when the real party started:
“Brick House” blaring in Eagles locker room.— Jimmy Kempski (@JimmyKempski) November 20, 2017
Alshon Jeffery threw down the gauntlet to a Sunday Night Football camera: "S---, aint nobody F---ing with us. We're the best. We know we're the best." While wearing a Brian Dawkins t-shirt after the game. #Eagles pic.twitter.com/vZNT6EiXox— Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoPHL) November 20, 2017
Hopefully we'll get some videos of them dancing, like after their win over Carolina earlier this season...
