WATCH: Eagles players celebrate blowout win over Cowboys

After the first 30 minutes of Sunday night's NFC East showdown between the Eagles and Cowboys, it was feeling like the start of a long week for Philly fans. Dallas was winning, 9-7, following arguably the worst half of football the Birds have played to date.

But then something happened in the second half, as the Eagles came out looking like a different team, scoring on offense and on defense on their way to a 37-9 rout of the Cowboys. That's right, the Birds scored 30 unanswered points in the second half on their way to improving to an NFL-best 9-1 record, and a four-game lead in the division.

Naturally, the Eagles players were feeling pretty good about themselves following the big win, one in which they forced Dak Prescott to turn the ball over four times (three interceptions and a fumble that was returned for a touchdown).

And they didn't even wait to get into the locker before the celebration started:

As the players and coaches headed off the field, they were greeted by a swarm of Philly fans who not only made the trip to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, but stuck around until the end to celebrate the win.

Here's Jalen Mills:

And some more from the Eagles' finger-wagging cornerback:

Even Corey Clement, who is from South Jersey but grew up a Cowboys fan, was flapping his arms in celebration.

As they made their way back to the locker room, some players and coaches had a message for the media standing outside.

And Graham wasn't the only one:

And once they got back to the locker room, well, that's when the real party started:

Hopefully we'll get some videos of them dancing, like after their win over Carolina earlier this season...

