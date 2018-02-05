February 05, 2018

WATCH: Hall of Fame safety Brian Dawkins talks about Eagles' Super Bowl win

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Super Bowl LII
020418_dawkins_usat.jpg Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports

Brian Dawkins.

Brian Dawkins had one hell of a weekend.

On Saturday night, the former Eagles safety was voted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in his second year of eligibility. On Sunday night, he was on hand to watch his former team and current employer – he's a member of the front office – beat the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII.

Following the game, Dawkins spoke to the media about both those things.

[Video courtesy of Jimmy Kempski]

