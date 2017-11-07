Movies Today Show
leslie odom jr Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP

Actor Leslie Odom Jr. poses for photographers upon arrival at the World premiere of the film 'Murder On The Orient Express' in London, Thursday, Nov. 2, 2017.

November 07, 2017

WATCH: ‘Hamilton’ star, Philly native Leslie Odom, Jr. talks new movie

Broadway actor to appear on big screen in film adaptation of 'Murder on the Orient Express'

By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

Philly native Leslie Odom, Jr. appeared on the TODAY show Tuesday to promote his latest film, “Murder on the Orient Express,” based on the 1934 Agatha Christie novel.

Odom is best known for performing opposite Lin Manuel-Miranda in Broadway’s original “Hamilton” cast, bringing to life the show’s pitiable villain, Aaron Burr, and for blessing us all with his heavenly voice on those Nationwide commercials. He took home the Tony for his portrayal of Burr last year, just before being honored by Philadelphia City Council.

Odom, who grew up in East Oak Lane and attended Masterman and the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts, appears in the newly released “Murder on the Orient Express,” playing Dr. Kenneth Arbuthnot alongside a gigantic celebrity cast: Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, and Dame Judi Dench are just a few sharing the billing.

The performer appeared on the TODAY show on Tuesday with co-star Tom Bateman to discuss the movie’s release and other upcoming projects.

Since it’s too late to ever catch Odom as Burr again, you can at least get a taste of his live performance skills during the "Christmas in Rockefeller Center" broadcast Nov. 29, where he’ll likely be singing off his “Simply Christmas” holiday album.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon

marielle@phillyvoice.com

