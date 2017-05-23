People Attacks
James Corden The Late Late Show with James Corden/YouTube Screenshot

James Corden delivered a heartfelt message after Monday night's apparent suicide bombing in Manchester.

May 23, 2017

Watch James Corden deliver heartfelt tribute to Manchester following attack

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

James Corden took to the cameras on Monday night to deliver a heartfelt message following an attack in Manchester that left about two dozen dead and many others injured. 

Corden, host of "The Late Late Show" on CBS, hails from England and paid tribute to the people of Manchester in the two-minute-long clip.

“When I think of Manchester, the place that I know, I think of the spirit of the people there. And I’m telling you, a more tightknit group of people you will be hard-pressed to find. Strong, proud, caring people with community at its core. And if it was even possible, the spirit of the people of Manchester will grow even stronger this evening.”

Twenty-two people were killed Monday night in an apparent suicide bombing during an Ariana Grande concert. The identity of the attacker is still unknown.

Watch Corden's message below:


Patricia Madej

