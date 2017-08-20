Youth Sports Baseball
Jack Regenye, of Kennett Square, makes stunning catch in championship game of Junior League World Series on Aug. 20, 2017.

August 20, 2017

WATCH: Local kid makes jaw-dropping catch in Junior League World Series

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

What you are about to see will leave you wonderstruck.

As the Junior League World Series reach its finale in Taylor, Michigan, a local team from Kennett Square had their backs against the wall facing an opponent from Chinese Tapei. Down by four runs in the fourth inning of the championship game, the Pennsylvania team of 13- and 14-year-olds looked sure to lose more ground on a towering drive to center field.

Then this happened.

Jack Regenye is a name we may want to remember out in center field.

Umpires at the game almost took the wind out of the catch when they initially reversed the call and ruled the hit a home run. Upon further review, that call was overturned and Regenye's heroism stood.

Unfortunately, Kennett Square still wound up losing by a score of 12-1. But for historical purposes, what are people around here honestly going to remember? Look at this again from another angle.


Michael Tanenbaum

