WATCH: Local kid makes jaw-dropping catch in Junior League World Series

What you are about to see will leave you wonderstruck.

As the Junior League World Series reach its finale in Taylor, Michigan, a local team from Kennett Square had their backs against the wall facing an opponent from Chinese Tapei. Down by four runs in the fourth inning of the championship game, the Pennsylvania team of 13- and 14-year-olds looked sure to lose more ground on a towering drive to center field.

Then this happened.

Jack Regenye is a name we may want to remember out in center field.

RELATED ARTICLE: This is your new favorite Little League Baseball player