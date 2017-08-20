WATCH: Local kid makes jaw-dropping catch in Junior League World Series

August 20, 2017
What you are about to see will leave you wonderstruck.
As the Junior League World Series reach its finale in Taylor, Michigan, a local team from Kennett Square had their backs against the wall facing an opponent from Chinese Tapei. Down by four runs in the fourth inning of the championship game, the Pennsylvania team of 13- and 14-year-olds looked sure to lose more ground on a towering drive to center field.
Then this happened.
Maybe the greatest catch ever made in the LLWS just now pic.twitter.com/2zZQQIrbTH— Eric Hubbs (@BarstoolHubbs) August 20, 2017
Jack Regenye is a name we may want to remember out in center field.
Umpires at the game almost took the wind out of the catch when they initially reversed the call and ruled the hit a home run. Upon further review, that call was overturned and Regenye's heroism stood.
Unfortunately, Kennett Square still wound up losing by a score of 12-1. But for historical purposes, what are people around here honestly going to remember? Look at this again from another angle.
This play from Pennsylvania's Jack Regenye in the Junior League World Series is the catch of the year. Unreal. pic.twitter.com/iNPmOtWU1q— Chat Sports (@ChatSports) August 20, 2017