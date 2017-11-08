WATCH: Lorde covers Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm on Fire'

Bruce Springsteen's current run on Broadway, a recently published memoir and an upcoming album have all catapulted The Boss to the forefront of critical recognition, a place he's never left for too long during his illustrious career.

The best part about the current wave of Springsteen appreciation is that other artists are taking notice. Whether it was Ryan Adams covering "Streets of Philadelphia" or John Mayer doing "I'm on Fire," the performances have been a welcome look at how a generation that regards Springsteen as a hero interprets his work.

The latest artist to take a turn at Springsteen's work is Lorde, who's paying The Boss back for uniquely covering her breakout song "Royals" a few years ago.

Lorde, who this year released "Melodrama," also decided to cover "I'm on Fire" while touring on the new album at Christchurch in her native New Zealand.

Much like Tori Amos before her, in her own style, Lorde does the song beautiful justice. Check out the performance in the video below.



