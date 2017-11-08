Music Concerts
110817_Lorde Rich Fury/AP

Lorde attends the Clive Davis and The Recording Academy Pre-Grammy Gala at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

November 08, 2017

WATCH: Lorde covers Bruce Springsteen's 'I'm on Fire'

Music Concerts United States Videos Tribute Bruce Springsteen
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

Bruce Springsteen's current run on Broadway, a recently published memoir and an upcoming album have all catapulted The Boss to the forefront of critical recognition, a place he's never left for too long during his illustrious career. 

The best part about the current wave of Springsteen appreciation is that other artists are taking notice. Whether it was Ryan Adams covering "Streets of Philadelphia" or John Mayer doing "I'm on Fire," the performances have been a welcome look at how a generation that regards Springsteen as a hero interprets his work.

The latest artist to take a turn at Springsteen's work is Lorde, who's paying The Boss back for uniquely covering her breakout song "Royals" a few years ago.

Lorde, who this year released "Melodrama," also decided to cover "I'm on Fire" while touring on the new album at Christchurch in her native New Zealand.

Much like Tori Amos before her, in her own style, Lorde does the song beautiful justice. Check out the performance in the video below.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

AP_120427048836.jpg

For nearly 20 years, from baseball fan to beat writer, Roy Halladay was a personal favorite

Opinion

Bryan Leib

WATCH: Lovelorn Trump voter shares tale of dating woe on Fox & Friends

Foodie

Chef

Philly chefs' favorite foods for under $20

Eagles

110817MalcolmJenkins

Eagles want to punish running quarterbacks, with gifs and stuff

Escapes

Limited - Holiday Inn Montego Bay Jamaica

$639 & up -- Montego Bay: All-Incl. Getaway w/Upgrade & Air

 *
Limited - Arizona

$919 & up -- 4.5-Star Winter Cancun Vacation w/Air

 *
Limited - Great Barrier Reef - Australia

$1999 & up -- Australia: Reef, Rock & City Experiences w/Air

 **
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.