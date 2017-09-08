Sixers NBA
Markelle Fultz Frank Franklin II/AP

Washington's Markelle Fultz answers questions during an interview after being selected by the Philadelphia 76ers as the No. 1 pick overall during the NBA draft, Thursday, June 22, 2017, in New York.

September 08, 2017

WATCH: Markelle Fultz answers whether or not he's ever been in love

By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all. That, however, is not a problem when what you love is a chicken sandwich.

In a hilarious series of interviews with NBA rookies, Sports Illustrated reporter Rohan Nadkarni‏ posed a blunt yet deep and complicated question: Have you ever been in love?

RELATED: Here's how many games Vegas oddsmakers think the Sixers will win in 2017-18

Most of the answers are bleh and vague. (Hey, Dennis Smith Jr., saying you "think so" about your longtime girlfriend may not give her a lot of confidence in your relationship.)

Sixers guard and No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, however, gives the perfect answer. He is in love with Chick-fil-A and Benihana, the Japanese chain restaurant, forming a complicated love triangle.

Fultz's love of Chick-fil-A is well-documented. In fact, it's one of the reasons he was excited about coming to Philly.

The lesson here is Markelle is a smart young man and you do not need love if you eat delicious fast food often.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

