WATCH: Markelle Fultz answers whether or not he's ever been in love

September 08, 2017
Better to have loved and lost than to never have loved at all. That, however, is not a problem when what you love is a chicken sandwich.
In a hilarious series of interviews with NBA rookies, Sports Illustrated reporter Rohan Nadkarni posed a blunt yet deep and complicated question: Have you ever been in love?
Most of the answers are bleh and vague. (Hey, Dennis Smith Jr., saying you "think so" about your longtime girlfriend may not give her a lot of confidence in your relationship.)
Sixers guard and No. 1 pick Markelle Fultz, however, gives the perfect answer. He is in love with Chick-fil-A and Benihana, the Japanese chain restaurant, forming a complicated love triangle.
I asked NBA rookies my favorite question: Have you ever been in love? (I’m sorry @AhmadMonk) pic.twitter.com/EOksdsAefL— Rohan Nadkarni (@RohanNadkarni) September 8, 2017
Fultz's love of Chick-fil-A is well-documented. In fact, it's one of the reasons he was excited about coming to Philly.
September 2, 2017
The lesson here is Markelle is a smart young man and you do not need love if you eat delicious fast food often.