Watch Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence join in Jimmy Kimmel's latest 'Mean Tweets'

The popular "Mean Tweets" segment on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is back, this time bringing out 18 big names to read some of the internet's worst.

The show debuted its 11th edition of the bit on Monday night's episode, featuring stars like Michael Keaton, Jennifer Lawrence, Emma Watson and Dave Chapelle.

The premise is simple – the show finds some of Twitter's nastiest comments about the celebrities for them to read aloud. Some took well to the posts, while others weren't quite as amused.

"Someone just told me I smiled like Michael Keaton, and I don't know if I should take one million selfies or put a gun in my mouth," Keaton, who hails from Pittsburgh, read.

The actor then joked the user should consider the latter.

Actor Alec Baldwin, who plays President Donald Trump on "Saturday Night Live," was appropriately instructed to read a tweet that came right from the president's personal Twitter account.



"Just tried watching Saturday Night Live – unwatchable!" Baldwin read. "Totally biased, not funny and the Baldwin impersonation just can't get any worse. Sad!"

Unlike Baldwin's stoicism under fire from the president, it appeared actor Jake Gyllenhaal took his mean tweet to heart.

"Jake Gyllenhaal has the most punchable face of all time," he read. "I'd like nothing more than to sock him in his ugly, soft, starry-eyed pug face."

Check out the segment below:



