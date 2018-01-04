January 04, 2018

WATCH: This is the most magical snow-day video in the history of snow

You won't believe your eyes

Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg
By Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff
Viral Video Snow Day
Carroll - Snow Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

Caitlin and Zach French walk north on 2nd Street in Northern Liberties on Thursday with their dog Benson during a blustery winter storm. "It's kind of cool, it's like a ghost town out here," said Caitlin.

I just finished partially shoveling my driveway and, upon warming up, decided to see what was going on over at Twitter dot com.

It was that moment when I saw what nearly 420,000 viewers had seen in the previous four or so hours.

The best way to describe WitYaBitch247's post

A six-second excerpt, purportedly filmed under a highway overpass in North Philly, in which a four-wheel bicycle rider is pulled along the sidewalk by a husky dog. (I can't place it, precisely, but it feels as if it's near I-95, maybe close to the Betsy Ross Bridge? Or, as several respondents claimed, it was actually filmed in Jersey on Christmas Eve? But whatever. I want to believe, even if the fire hydrant color ain't Philly.)

You can (nay, SHOULD) watch it below. And if you know who this resourceful human being is, please have him drop me a line. The world needs to hear more about this.


Headahot_Hickey_Retake.jpg

Brian Hickey
PhillyVoice Staff

hickey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Viral Video Snow Day Philadelphia Social Media Twitter Odd News Dogs North Philadelphia Snow

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Philadelphia public, archdiocesan schools to close again Friday
Carroll - Snow Dogs

Eagles

Recap: Eagles chat with Jimmy Kempski
010418EaglesFans

Food & Drink

Where to find snow day specials in Philly
Carroll - Snow

Medical Marijuana

Unclear how Sessions' decision will affect Pennsylvania's medical marijuana program
Jeff Sessions

Sixers

Five observations from Sixers vs. Spurs
010317-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Ask Hickey

Ask Hickey: Can you hunt in Philly's Hunting Park?
01042018_Hunting_Park_GE

Escapes

Limited - Bermuda getaway

$118 & up -- Island-Wide Bermuda Hotel Sale, up to 50% Off

 **
Limited - Wine and relaxation getaway in Sonoma County

Wine & Relaxation Await in Sonoma Valley: Up to 50% Off
Limited - Hawaiian Cruise by Norwegian Cruise Line

Hawaii Cruise $1429 & up. Choose from 5 Free Offers

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.