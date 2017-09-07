WATCH: Pennsylvania high school wide receiver makes amazing one-handed catch

Ah, high school football season: a time of year filled with concession stands serving deep-fried treats for a buck, awkward crowds of teenagers participating in a seemingly mandatory social event and parents living vicariously through their athletic children.

Oh, and actual football, which is sometimes quite entertaining.

This past weekend, a matchup between two Central Pennsylvania schools featured a catch worthy of SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. According to USA Today, Daniel Boone High School wideout Dylan Walker made the one-handed touchdown grab, viewable below, against Northeastern High School.

Unfortunately, Daniel Boone still ended up losing the game, 27-12. But that didn't stop Walker from campaigning to get his catch national media attention.

Well, it's not SportsCenter, but you got yourself a mention in PhillyVoice, Dylan!