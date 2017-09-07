High School Sports Football
One handed catch Dylan Walker/Hudl

Daniel Boone high school wideout Dylan Walker makes a crazy one-handed catch.

September 07, 2017

WATCH: Pennsylvania high school wide receiver makes amazing one-handed catch

High School Sports Football Pennsylvania Videos
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

Ah, high school football season: a time of year filled with concession stands serving deep-fried treats for a buck, awkward crowds of teenagers participating in a seemingly mandatory social event and parents living vicariously through their athletic children.

Oh, and actual football, which is sometimes quite entertaining.

This past weekend, a matchup between two Central Pennsylvania schools featured a catch worthy of SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays. According to USA Today, Daniel Boone High School wideout Dylan Walker made the one-handed touchdown grab, viewable below, against Northeastern High School.

Unfortunately, Daniel Boone still ended up losing the game, 27-12. But that didn't stop Walker from campaigning to get his catch national media attention.

Well, it's not SportsCenter, but you got yourself a mention in PhillyVoice, Dylan!

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Crime

Jenna Burleigh

Report: Slain Temple student asked friends for help shortly before her homicide

Eagles

090517CarsonWentz

Eagles vs. Redskins: Five matchups to watch

Boxing

090517_Mayweather_AP

Insiders: Floyd Mayweather Jr. thought so little of Conor McGregor that he barely trained at all

History

08_041417_PhilaSkyline_Carroll.jpg

Here are the buildings that once towered over all of Philadelphia

Escapes

Limited - Iceland Northern Lights Tour

$1149 & up -- Iceland 4-Night Escape w/Northern Lights Tour

 *
Limited - Marriott in Venice Italy

$1494 -- Venice, Florence & Rome 6-Night Trip w/Flights

 *
Limited - Barbados Beach

$1049 & up -- 4-Star Barbados Getaway: 5-Nights with Flights

 *
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.