Watch The Roots' tribute to the 2018 Winter Olympics on 'The Tonight Show'

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games are officially over, with the two-hour closing ceremony scheduled to air in the U.S. Sunday night.

Commemorating the end of the 2018 Games, Jimmy Fallon spent some time writing thank-you notes to his favorite sports during “The Tonight Show," such as, “Thank you, ski jumping, for showing me what Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ dance would look like as a sport.”

After going through a few different sports, Fallon finally says, “Thank you, 2018 Winter Olympics, for giving us so many memorable moments, they can’t be summed up in a thank you note -- but fortunately, the can be summed up in a rap.”

From there, Fallon’s house band the Roots takes over to re-cap the Games, led by MC Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter.

The rap pays homage to all the familiar sights and buzz surrounding this year’s Games, from the return of the shirtless Tongan Pita Taufatofua to still not fulling knowing what curling is.

Take a look at the full clip below.





The 2018 Olympics closing ceremony will air on NBC Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

