February 25, 2018

Watch The Roots' tribute to the 2018 Winter Olympics on 'The Tonight Show'

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg
By Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff
Olympics Tonight Show
jimmy fallon olympics The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon/YouTube

Tarik Trotter's Olympics recap.

The Pyeongchang Winter Olympic Games are officially over, with the two-hour closing ceremony scheduled to air in the U.S. Sunday night.

Commemorating the end of the 2018 Games, Jimmy Fallon spent some time writing thank-you notes to his favorite sports during “The Tonight Show," such as, “Thank you, ski jumping, for showing me what Michael Jackson’s ‘Smooth Criminal’ dance would look like as a sport.”

After going through a few different sports, Fallon finally says, “Thank you, 2018 Winter Olympics, for giving us so many memorable moments, they can’t be summed up in a thank you note -- but fortunately, the can be summed up in a rap.”

From there, Fallon’s house band the Roots takes over to re-cap the Games, led by MC Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter.

The rap pays homage to all the familiar sights and buzz surrounding this year’s Games, from the return of the shirtless Tongan Pita Taufatofua to still not fulling knowing what curling is.

Take a look at the full clip below.


The 2018 Olympics closing ceremony will air on NBC Sunday at 8 p.m. EST.

051117_Mondon_Headshot.jpg

Marielle Mondon
PhillyVoice Staff

marielle@phillyvoice.com

Read more Olympics Tonight Show Philadelphia Black Thought Jimmy Fallon The Roots

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

'When will Carson Wentz be ready to play again' tracker
022218CarsonWentz

That's Show Biz

Anthony Jeselnik sticks a thumb in the eye of the PC crowd
Anthony Jeselnik

Opinion

It is time to protect our children and stop the carnage
02232018_Parkland_vigil_USAT

Sixers

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons willed the Sixers to a win in Chicago
022318-BenSimmons-USAToday

Parades

Mummers' string bands to play in Mardi Gras parade
2018 Mummers

Opinion

Delaware lawmaker's fitness center hosted naked pool parties. So what?
Delaware Swim and Fitness Center Pool

Escapes

Limited - Caribbean cruise Oceania

$3659 -- Cuba: Luxe 8-Day Oceania Cruise w/Drinks
Limited - Grand Canyon

$1199 -- National Parks: Weeklong Tour incl. Grand Canyon
Limited - Rome Italy

$699 -- Rome: 4-Night Escape in Spring w/Flights
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.