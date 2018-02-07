Watch sad New England Patriots fans react to Super Bowl LII loss

Are you over the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl yet? Yeah, me neither.

Some may call this post rubbing it in. And that's exactly what this is. If any fan base can take it, it’s one that’s enjoyed five Super Bowl wins over the past two decades. And if any fan base deserves the opportunity to revel in someone else's grief, it's Philadelphians, who've had the same joke about never winning the big one shoved in their faces over and over again.