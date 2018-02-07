Watch sad New England Patriots fans react to Super Bowl LII loss

February 07, 2018
Are you over the Philadelphia Eagles winning the Super Bowl yet? Yeah, me neither.
Some may call this post rubbing it in. And that's exactly what this is. If any fan base can take it, it’s one that’s enjoyed five Super Bowl wins over the past two decades. And if any fan base deserves the opportunity to revel in someone else's grief, it's Philadelphians, who've had the same joke about never winning the big one shoved in their faces over and over again.
Oh, and then there were all these stupid jokes to boot.
Below are some videos of sad Patriots fans reacting to their team losing Super Bowl LII.
If you find another video that I've missed, please let me know in the comments below or by email.