Golf PGA Tour
051017_Garcia_AP Chris O'Meara/AP

Sergio Garcia, right, is congratulated on the 17th tee after hitting a hole-in-one during the first round of The Players Championship.

May 11, 2017

WATCH: Sergio Garcia aces 17th hole at The Players Championship

Golf PGA Tour Florida Sergio Garcia The Players Championship
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

Reigning Masters champion Sergio Garcia wasn't have his best round on Thursday at The Players Championship, his first since winning the green jacket last month. Standing on the tee at the 16th, a 523-yard par 5, Garcia was sitting at four over after bogeying the 15th.

But then, after a birdie on the 16th, Garcia took aim at the famous island green at TPC Sawgrass and ... well, I'll let Sergio take it from here:

With the hole-in-one, Garcia moved to one over and became just the eighth player in the history of the tournament to ace the short par 3. He finished with a 73 and is currently six shots behind leaders William McGirt and Mackenzie Hughes, who each finished with a five-under 67.

Here's what Garcia, who said it was his 12th hole-in-one, had to say after the round:

