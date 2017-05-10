Television SNL
Melissa McCarthy will host "Saturday NIght Live" for the fifth time this weekend.

May 10, 2017

WATCH: SNL teases Melissa McCarthy's return to Studio 8H this weekend

By PhillyVoice Staff

Melissa McCarthy is back.

The folks at Saturday Night Live have dropped a teaser for McCarthy's return as host on Saturday night. She will be joined by musical guest HAIM, three musical sisters from Los Angeles.

It will be McCarthy's fifth stint as host of the popular comedy program on NBC. She has done two immensely popular cameo appearances as White House press secretary Sean Spicer. Her return has been anticipated for weeks.

In the teaser, a dolled-up McCarthy undergoes a transformation to Spicy. 

It's not known if she'll be hiding in the bushes on Saturday.


