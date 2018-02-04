WATCH: Pederson calls trick play, Foles catches TD on fourth down

The first half of Super Bowl LII was a wild one, to say the least. Missed field goals and extra points. Circus catches and tip-ball interceptions. There were plenty of big plays – and trick plays – to go around.

But the play call Eagles head coach Doug Pederson drew up in the final minute of the half is in a class by itself. After what seemed to be a missed pass interference call on third and goal, Pederson opted to leave his offense out on the field on fourth down. The decision made sense based on the time remaining (less than a minute), the score (the Eagles were up, 15-12, at the time) and the aforementioned missed kicks.

Some may have been expecting a run up the middle, or perhaps a play-action rollout. Maybe even another attempt at hitting Alshon Jeffery on a fade. Nope. Pederson had something special for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Look at the way he changed up the formation before the snap. You'd think Pederson would've received more than ONE Coach of the Year vote.

Earlier in the half, the Patriots tried passing the ball to Tom Brady, but the results were quite different.

Thanks to the late touchdown, the Eagles took a 22-12 lead into the half. That's not a typo; like I said, it's been a wild one so far...



