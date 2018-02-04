February 04, 2018

WATCH: Pederson calls trick play, Foles catches TD on fourth down

Matt Mullin
By Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff
Eagles Super Bowl LII
020418_Foles-TD_usat Brace Hemmelgarn/USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Nick Foles celebrates with wide receiver Torrey Smith after scoring a touchdown during the second quarter of Super Bowl LII.

The first half of Super Bowl LII was a wild one, to say the least. Missed field goals and extra points. Circus catches and tip-ball interceptions. There were plenty of big plays – and trick plays – to go around.

But the play call Eagles head coach Doug Pederson drew up in the final minute of the half is in a class by itself. After what seemed to be a missed pass interference call on third and goal, Pederson opted to leave his offense out on the field on fourth down. The decision made sense based on the time remaining (less than a minute), the score (the Eagles were up, 15-12, at the time) and the aforementioned missed kicks.

Some may have been expecting a run up the middle, or perhaps a play-action rollout. Maybe even another attempt at hitting Alshon Jeffery on a fade. Nope. Pederson had something special for Bill Belichick and the Patriots.

Look at the way he changed up the formation before the snap. You'd think Pederson would've received more than ONE Coach of the Year vote.

Earlier in the half, the Patriots tried passing the ball to Tom Brady, but the results were quite different. 

Thanks to the late touchdown, the Eagles took a 22-12 lead into the half. That's not a typo; like I said, it's been a wild one so far... 

RELATED: First half observations: Eagles 22, Patriots 12 | Live updates/open thread: Eagles vs. Patriots, Super Bowl LII

Follow Matt on Twitter: @matt_mullin

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

Matt Mullin

Matt Mullin
PhillyVoice Staff

mullin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Eagles Super Bowl LII Minneapolis NFL Nick Foles Alshon Jeffery New England Patriots

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Report: Nelson Agholor receives intravenous fluids to cope with flu-like symptoms
020318NelsonAgholor

Skylines

Green with envy? Comcast Center skips Eagles party on Philly skyline
02022018_Philly_Skyline_Eagles_full_DR

Eagles

Kevin Hart apologizes to Vikings fans on behalf of Philly
Carroll - Kevin Hart

Film

M. Night Shyamalan, 'Creed 2' looking for extras in the Philly area
11232015_creed_website

Wing Bowl 26

Photos from WIP's Wing Bowl 26 at the Wells Fargo Center
12_020218_WingBowl26_Carroll.jpg

Eagles

Mailbag: Who is going to win Super Bowl MVP?
020218JayAjayi

Escapes

Limited - Dunn's River Beach in Jamaica

$889 & up -- Upscale 5-Nt. Adults-Only Jamaica Trip w/Air

 *
Limited - Iceland in the Spring

$1306 & up -- 4-Night Iceland Escape w/Northern Lights Tour
Limited - Amalfi Coast Italy

$991 & up -- 5-Night Amalfi Coast w/Tours, Car & Air
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.