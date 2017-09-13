Netflix People
AP_17249006456082.jpg Vianney Le Caer/AP

Jaden Smith poses for photographers after arriving at GQ's Men of the Year awards in London, Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017.

September 13, 2017

Watch the trailer for Netflix's new anime series starring Jaden Smith, Susan Sarandon

Vampire Weekend frontman Ezra Koenig is the executive producer of "Neo Yokio"

By Patricia Madej
PhillyVoice Staff

Indie rock frontman Ezra Koenig, award-winning actress Susan Sarandon and actor/rapper Jaden Smith have teamed up on a brand-new anime series set to premiere on Netflix later this month.

You read that right.

Netflix released the official trailer for "Neo Yokio" last week. The streaming service describes the show as "a postmodern collage of homages to classic anime, English literature and modern New York fashion and culture." 

The series follows a lovesick Kaz Kaan, voiced by Smith, the youngest in a family of demon-slayers in Neo Yokio, also called "the greatest city in the world." 

While Kaan is more interested in doing activities in line with his age, his relatives, including his Aunt Agatha, voiced by Sarandon, push him to follow the family's wishes, according to Slate.

Actors Jude Law, Jason Schwartzman and Steve Buscemi have also lent their voices to the six-episode series. Koenig is the show's creator, writer and executive producer.

"Neo Yokio" is set to premiere on Netflix on Sept. 22.

Watch the trailer below:


