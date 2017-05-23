WATCH: Vandal jumps from car to car on Philadelphia street

A woman awoke early Monday morning to the sound of someone running on top of vehicles parked along her tiny street in the Fairmount section of Philadelphia.



"Just short of 2 a.m., I heard really loud metal banging," said Allison, who requested PhillyVoice only use her first name. "I don't know if you've ever heard anyone jump up and down on a car, but it's a pretty distinct sound."

Sure enough, her ADT home security system captured footage of three people running north on the 900 block of Bambrey Street around 1:53 a.m. One of them was hopping from car to car.

The video shows the man running across the top of her car – a Honda Fit – and jumping onto a Honda Civic parked in front of her vehicle.

Allison found two large dents on the roof of her car and a smaller dent on the hood. She plans to get a price estimate on the damages this weekend.

In the meantime, Allison said she hopes someone will recognize the people in the video. She also filed a police report.

"I guess that's probably the best thing that could happen," she said.

Police said they did not receive any other complaints about damaged vehicles in the area.

Allison said her car has been broken into at least three times since she moved onto the block three years ago. Each time, the perpetrators have used a keyless entry device.



"I've never, to my knowledge, had someone jump up and down on the roof of my car," she said. "That part is new."



