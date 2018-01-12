January 12, 2018

5 ways to participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018

Museums and attractions are holding special events and programming to celebrate the activist

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Family-Friendly MLK Day
MLK on Lancaster Avenue Source/Visit Philadelphia™

Created by muralist Cliff Eubanks, “MLK on Lancaster Avenue,” located at 40th Street, portrays Dr. King’s address to a crowd of 10,000 people at this intersection in August of 1965.

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated Jan. 15 this year, Philadelphia museums and attractions honor the activist by hosting events for the community.

Below are five ways to participate in MLK Day 2018.

View MLK statues at various locations

Nine sculptures designed in honor of King will be on display in Philadelphia, through the end of Black History Month.

Find the artwork at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Temple University, the Kimmel Center, City Hall, the Betsy Ross House, the Philadelphia School District headquarters building and Comcast headquarters. Two will be displayed at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

More than 50 students were commissioned to create the works. Each statue is accompanied by a plaque with a quote from King.

Through February
Various locations in Philadelphia

Attend a reading at Eastern State Penitentiary

King's 1963 "Letter from Birmingham Jail" will be read at Eastern State Penitentiary three times (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) on Monday, Jan. 15.

Following each reading, a civil rights scholar will answer any questions. Visitors are invited to discuss the letter's relevance to current times.

Children can create art based on themes in the letter or read stories on King's life.

Free
Eastern State Penitentiary
2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130 
(215) 236-3300

Spend the day at the National Constitution Center

The National Constitution Center has joined with Global Citizen’s Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service again to provide events throughout the day that give back to the community.

Admission to the museum will be $5 and includes access to all MLK Day activities.

Attendees can bring books or school supplies to drop off before enjoying a sing-along, storytelling, a reading of the "I Have a Dream" speech and arts & crafts.

$5 admission
National Constitution Center
525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 409-6600

Listen to a keynote address at the African American Museum in Philadelphia

On Monday, Jan. 15, there will be a keynote address by Dr. Howard Stevenson, a University of Pennsylvania Professor of Africana Studies and Executive Director of the Racial Empowerment Collaborative. 

Admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia will be $2. Guests can explore the core exhibition "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia, 1776-1876" and the temporary exhibition "Gardens of the Mind."

$2 admission
African American Museum in Philadelphia
701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 574-0380

Make art at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

Honor King's memory through community service at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Attendees are asked to create art that will be distributed by MANNA when the organization delivers meals to those in need.

There will also be a youth-focused conversation on how King's legacy can inspire today’s social movements.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free after pay-what-you-wish admission
2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 763-8100

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

