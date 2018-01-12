5 ways to participate in Martin Luther King Jr. Day 2018

On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, celebrated Jan. 15 this year, Philadelphia museums and attractions honor the activist by hosting events for the community.

Below are five ways to participate in MLK Day 2018.



View MLK statues at various locations

Nine sculptures designed in honor of King will be on display in Philadelphia, through the end of Black History Month.

Find the artwork at the African American Museum in Philadelphia, Temple University, the Kimmel Center, City Hall, the Betsy Ross House, the Philadelphia School District headquarters building and Comcast headquarters. Two will be displayed at the Philadelphia Art Museum.

More than 50 students were commissioned to create the works. Each statue is accompanied by a plaque with a quote from King.

Through February

Various locations in Philadelphia

King's 1963 "Letter from Birmingham Jail" will be read at Eastern State Penitentiary three times (11 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.) on Monday, Jan. 15.

Following each reading, a civil rights scholar will answer any questions. Visitors are invited to discuss the letter's relevance to current times.

Children can create art based on themes in the letter or read stories on King's life.

Free

Eastern State Penitentiary

2027 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 236-3300

The National Constitution Center has joined with Global Citizen’s Greater Philadelphia Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service again to provide events throughout the day that give back to the community.

Admission to the museum will be $5 and includes access to all MLK Day activities.

Attendees can bring books or school supplies to drop off before enjoying a sing-along, storytelling, a reading of the "I Have a Dream" speech and arts & crafts.

$5 admission

National Constitution Center

525 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 409-6600



On Monday, Jan. 15, there will be a keynote address by Dr. Howard Stevenson, a University of Pennsylvania Professor of Africana Studies and Executive Director of the Racial Empowerment Collaborative.

Admission to the African American Museum in Philadelphia will be $2. Guests can explore the core exhibition "Audacious Freedom: African Americans in Philadelphia, 1776-1876" and the temporary exhibition "Gardens of the Mind."

$2 admission

African American Museum in Philadelphia

701 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

(215) 574-0380

Honor King's memory through community service at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. Attendees are asked to create art that will be distributed by MANNA when the organization delivers meals to those in need.

There will also be a youth-focused conversation on how King's legacy can inspire today’s social movements.

10 a.m. to 3 p.m. | Free after pay-what-you-wish admission

2600 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, PA 19130

(215) 763-8100