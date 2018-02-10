Weekend soaker could bring 2 to 3 inches of rain to Philly area

If it can be helped, it'll probably be best to stick to an indoors-only agenda this weekend.

The National Weather Service will put a flood watch in effect Saturday evening for the Delaware Valley and South Jersey as a soaking rainstorm looks poised to dump some 2 to 3 inches of rain along the I-95 corridor. The heaviest rain looks set to hit southeastern Pennsylvania, parts of New Jersey and in northeast Maryland and northern Delaware, the weather service said on Saturday.

The flood watch begins 6 p.m. Saturday and will run through Sunday evening.



Rain started to set in this afternoon from the southwest. The heavier stuff will move in overnight and should persist until Sunday night, according to the weather service.

Forecasters warn that the storm could cause flash flooding on roadways, low-lying areas and areas near streams, creeks or rivers.













A briefing on the storm from the weather service can be found here.

The skies should be clear by Monday for what's shaping up to be a 45-degree day, although a small chance for rain remains in the morning.

Here is the 7-day forecast from the weather service:

Saturday afternoon: Periods of rain. High near 51. Southeast wind 3 to 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and a quarter of an inch possible.

Saturday night: Periods of rain. The rain could be heavy at times. Low around 44. Light and variable wind becoming south around 5 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday: Periods of rain. The rain could be heavy at times. High near 60. Light and variable wind becoming southwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning. Chance of precipitation is 100 percent. New precipitation amounts between 1 and 2 inches possible.

Sunday night: Rain likely, mainly before midnight. Cloudy, with a low around 43. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming northwest after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 70 percent. New precipitation amounts between a quarter- and half-inch possible.

Monday: A chance of rain before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 47. North wind around 9 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 28.

Tuesday: A chance of showers after 3 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 42. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Tuesday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 35. Chance of precipitation is 40 percent.

Wednesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 53.

Wednesday night: Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40.

Thursday: A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 59. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Thursday night: A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 36. Chance of precipitation is 30 percent.

Friday: Partly sunny, with a high near 45.