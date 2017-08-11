Television SNL
Saturday Night Live Rosalind O'Connor/AP

This August 10, 2017, photo provided by NBC shows Alex Moffat as Eric Trump, left, Mikey Day as Donald Trump Jr., center, and Colin Jost on set during the debut episode of "Weekend Update: Summer Edition," in New York. The "Saturday Night Live" spinoff runs through the end of the month.

August 11, 2017

Watch: SNL's 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' features Bill Hader as Scaramucci and more

Television SNL New York Saturday Night Live United States Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — Summer vacation is over for "Saturday Night Live" and that means "Weekend Update" finally gets to weigh in on the latest commotion at the White House.

Anchor Colin Jost joked at the top of the mock newscast Thursday: "It's been a crazy year these last few weeks." He went on to lament "SNL" being on vacation for Anthony Scaramucci's brief tenure as White House communications director before "SNL" alum Bill Hader showed up to play Scaramucci.

The show touched on the Russia investigation with "SNL" cast members Alex Moffatt and Mikey Day reprising their roles as presidential sons Eric and Donald Trump Jr.

"Weekend Update: Summer Edition" runs through the end of the month. Watch clips from Thursday night's show below.



Watch clips from the rest of the show on "Saturday Night Live's" YouTube page.

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

081117CarsonWentz

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers preseason game

Television

Saturday Night Live

Watch: SNL's 'Weekend Update: Summer Edition' features Bill Hader as Scaramucci and more

Eagles

081117_Wentzy_ARod_AP

What they’re saying about the Eagles’ preseason opener in Green Bay

Business

TV-Streaming Ahead

The TV-streaming paradox: Why you may miss the cable bundle

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.