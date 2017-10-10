People Scandals
Harvey Weinstein Sexual Harassment Jordan Strauss/AP

In this March 2, 2014 file photo, Harvey Weinstein arrives at the Oscars in Los Angeles.

October 10, 2017

Weinstein accused of raping 3 women in New Yorker story

A representative for the media mogul has vehemently denied the allegations

People Scandals New York Accusations Associated Press
By Associated Press

NEW YORK — The New Yorker is reporting that Harvey Weinstein has previously raped three women, significantly intensifying the scandal surrounding the disgraced movie mogul. A representative for Weinstein vehemently denied the allegations in a statement to the magazine.

The expose, published Tuesday, detailed allegations not just of sexual harassment but of three incidents involving rape. Actress Asia Argento and a former aspiring actress named Lucia Evans went on the record to allege Weinstein forced himself on them sexually. A third woman spoke anonymously.

Attorneys for Weinstein did not immediately return messages Tuesday. The New Yorker quoted Weinstein representative Sallie Hofmeister responding that "any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein."

The article also cited a 2015 audio recording made by the New York Police department wherein Weinstein admits to groping a model named Ambra Battilana Guiterrez.

