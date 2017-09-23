West Chester University warns of possibly 'dangerous' party

September 23, 2017
West Chester University warned of a "potentially dangerous" party happening near campus this weekend.
Patch reported on Friday that Zebulun R. Davenport, Vice President for Student Affairs, said police presence would be increased in and around the school in anticipation of the event.
Davenport also said students would be arrested for underage consumption of alcohol, disruptive behavior, forming large crowds or threatening the safety of others.
Who goes to WCU? What’s this party all about that they’re saying you’ll get arrested if you go to?— meme godde$$ (@Kimmmbys) September 22, 2017
I must be old and way out of the loop because I have no clue what the "potentially dangerous party" that WCU warned about is.— Kaitlyn Michalek (@__michalek) September 22, 2017
While it's not clear exactly when or where the party is supposedly occurring, at least one student suggested on social media that the event in question was organized by "I'm Shmacked," the company known for bringing wild parties to college campuses and publishing the exploits on YouTube.
lol west chester is actually threatening to expell people arrested at im shmacked’s party this weekend— Peyton Settlemyre (@PS_iloveeyoouu) September 22, 2017
In 2013, an "I'm Shmacked" party in West Chester that drew about 500 people led to three arrests after a car was flipped over.
Several students expressed interest in attending this weekend's party, tickets for which appear to be going for $54.99.
So “im shmacked” is coming to West Chester soon & its $50 & i need to know if it’ll be worth it— Tori (@tsebs_) September 20, 2017
Of course I'm Shmacked comes to west Chester the year before I get there and the year after I graduate🙃— George Williams (@George_The4th) September 20, 2017
Hahahahaha I’m shmacked is coming to West Chester? Totally getting shut down— Owen Moore (@omoore24) September 22, 2017