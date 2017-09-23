Colleges Parties
West Chester University Smallbones /Wikimedia Commons

West Chester University.

September 23, 2017

West Chester University warns of possibly 'dangerous' party

West Chester University warned of a "potentially dangerous" party happening near campus this weekend.

Patch reported on Friday that Zebulun R. Davenport, Vice President for Student Affairs, said police presence would be increased in and around the school in anticipation of the event.

RELATED: Who are Penn's 'event observers,' and why are student Republicans bashing them?

Davenport also said students would be arrested for underage consumption of alcohol, disruptive behavior, forming large crowds or threatening the safety of others.

While it's not clear exactly when or where the party is supposedly occurring, at least one student suggested on social media that the event in question was organized by "I'm Shmacked," the company known for bringing wild parties to college campuses and publishing the exploits on YouTube.

In 2013, an "I'm Shmacked" party in West Chester that drew about 500 people led to three arrests after a car was flipped over.

Several students expressed interest in attending this weekend's party, tickets for which appear to be going for $54.99.


