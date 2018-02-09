February 09, 2018

West Philadelphia Orchestra to perform Mardi Gras concert at Franky Bradley's

The audience will feel like they are celebrating Fat Tuesday in New Orleans

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
West Philadelphia Orchestra is transforming their weekly Balkan Dance Party at Franky Bradley’s into a special Mardi Gras concert this February.

The West Philadelphia Orchestra will change up their weekly routine at Franky Bradley's to celebrate Mardi Gras on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

The band will perform songs that will make the audience feel like they are partying in New Orleans for Fat Tuesday.

So, no need to book a last minute plane ticket to experience the spirit of Mardi Gras. You can get a taste of the holiday in Philly, by dancing the night away in purple, green and gold gear.

The party will start at 9 p.m. in the upstairs of the bar. The cover will be $7.

Mardi Gras Concert

Tuesday, Feb. 13
Beginning at 9 p.m. | $7 at the door
Franky Bradley's
1320 Chancellor St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

