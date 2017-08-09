Food & Drink Free
VERTS Courtesy of VERTS mediterranean grill/PhillyVoice

Modern, counter-serve chain offering Mediterranean food, plus salads, wraps, falafel & fries

August 09, 2017

Stop by this pop-up for free lunch, coffee, swag

Food & Drink Free Philadelphia Co-working Center City Lunch WeWork Restaurants
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

The co-working giant WeWork, which has four locations in Philadelphia, has partnered with the recently opened eatery VERTS Mediterranean Grill, to host a street-side pop-up lounge at 16th and Market.

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the pop-up will be giving away free coffee, healthy lunch bites and swag. Attendees can grab something to eat and relax in the space, which will be styled like a WeWork office.

Many of the dishes on VERTS menu are under 600 calories and every meal can be customized. Guests of the eatery can build their own salad, rice bowl, quinoa bowl or pita, using ingredients like falafel, pickled jalapeños, tzatziki and hummus.

WeWork and VERTS Mediterranean Grill Pop-Up

Wednesday, Aug. 9
8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free
1601 Market St.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Just In

Must Read

Food & Drink

Cocktails

15-plus of Philly's best bartenders will create drinks at Summer Cocktail Social

Summer

chloe grigri wine

15 of the very best summer wines for any occasion, according to Philly drink experts

Food & Drink

moscow mule

The ultimate summertime drink, the Moscow Mule, could poison you

MLB

Nationals Cubs Baseball

Cubs manager Joe Maddon won't apologize to Pennsylvania hometown

Escapes

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals

Myrtle Beach Girlfriend Getaway Deals, Save up to 40%

 *
Limited - Havana Cuba

$539 & up -- 4-Day Cuba Cruise w/Havana Overnight

 *
Limited - Hurricane Harbor

$55 & up -- Arlington Hotel Stays + Hurricane Harbor Ticket
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.