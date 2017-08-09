Stop by this pop-up for free lunch, coffee, swag

The co-working giant WeWork, which has four locations in Philadelphia, has partnered with the recently opened eatery VERTS Mediterranean Grill, to host a street-side pop-up lounge at 16th and Market.

Between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 9, the pop-up will be giving away free coffee, healthy lunch bites and swag. Attendees can grab something to eat and relax in the space, which will be styled like a WeWork office.

Many of the dishes on VERTS menu are under 600 calories and every meal can be customized. Guests of the eatery can build their own salad, rice bowl, quinoa bowl or pita, using ingredients like falafel, pickled jalapeños, tzatziki and hummus.

WeWork and VERTS Mediterranean Grill Pop-Up

Wednesday, Aug. 9

8 a.m. to 6 p.m. | Free

1601 Market St.

