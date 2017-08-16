What they’re saying about the Eagles: Derek Barnett drawing rave reviews

After what felt like a quiet training camp, Derek Barnett was excellent in the Eagles’ preseason debut against Green Bay last week. Barnett finished with a couple of sacks and flashed the type of talent that made him a handful for his three seasons at the University of Tennessee.



Nobody breaks down Eagles games more thoroughly than Tommy Lawlor, who was impressed by the rookie:

Had 2 sacks. First came when he got into the LT and then cut inside. That was against the starting LT. Loved the way he used his hands to get free. Showed good closing speed on the play and then got the QB down. The ability to finish is underrated skill for pass rushers. 2nd sack wasn’t as impressive. GB tried to run screen. Barnett got back there too fast and tripped the QB. Used good get-off to push TE back and blow up 3rd Qtr run, creating TFL for Brooks. Beat LT with speed/dip to hit QB on screen in mid-3rd. Dropped into coverage on 3rd down zone blitz play when Grymes got his sack. Barnett covered WR on crossing route. Barnett showed physical ability and positional ability. He is going to contribute this season. He will push Curry for the starting role if he continues to play like this.

Both ESPN’s Tim McManus and NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks noted Barnett’s performance from last week as well:

"He's a slippery guy," defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz said. "There are some things he can do better. ... But obviously, two sacks on a limited number of reps -- that kind of production, you expect from a first-rounder." He will be a part of the defensive line rotation and could eventually push for a starting spot depending on how veteran Vinny Curry performs...



The rookie pass rusher quickly made his presence felt as a disruptive defender off the edge. Barnett showed impressive hand skills and closing quickness collecting a pair of sacks against the Packers. On his first sack, in particular, he used a powerful two-hand swipe to slip inside and take down the quarterback.

Barnett will get a shot to play in front of the home fans Thursday night at The Linc.

Mack Hollins got some love, cracking Barnwell’s All-NFL roster for his special teams prowess and getting the following write-up from PFF:

The debut of Hollins will give Eagles fans plenty to get excited about. A team that has been crying out for playmakers at the wide receiver position saw one in full flow against the Green Bay Packers, with Hollins catching a pass, delivering a couple of stiff arms and ploughing his way 38 yards for a touchdown the highlight of his day. He finished the game with four catches for 64 yards and a touchdown, breaking three tackles along the way and a perfect 158.3 passer rating when targeted.

