What they’re saying: Could the Eagles trade Jordan Matthews to the Ravens?

Jeff Zrebiec is the Ravens beat writer for the Baltimore Sun, and he recently wrote a piece detailing potential trade partners for the Ravens in their search for another wide receiver.

One of the teams that came up? Your Philadelphia Eagles, and specifically, Jordan Matthews:

It’s almost inconceivable they’ll be able to carry all seven on their regular-season roster. Agholor and Green-Beckham, former first- and second-round picks, have been significant disappointments. However, Matthews would seemingly be a nice fit for the Ravens, and he probably wouldn’t cost a ton in return.

Over at Iggles Blitz, Tommy Lawlor tackled the idea of an Eagles-Ravens Matthews trade:

Interesting idea. The Ravens need help at WR. The Eagles might be willing to deal Matthews. Why? There are questions about how he fits in the long-term plans. His production will warrant good contract. Eagles seem to want different types of WRs. Will they spend big for him or try to use that money on Alshon Jeffery? One problem. The Ravens are showing some interest in free agent Victor Cruz. Matthews is a good player. But just how much is he worth in terms of his contract? That’s the tricky part.

It would be kind of a funny trade, basically the Timmy Jernigan deal but with the teams' roles flipped. Matthews is a good player, and if he stays in Philadelphia, he should become a nice option in the slot between Alshon Jeffrey and whoever else Carson Wentz is throwing to on the other side.

It's important to note that there has been no solid reporting of any Matthews trade being imminent. But Jimmy went in-depth a few months ago about why trading Matthews would make sense if the Eagles don’t feel like he’s in their long-term plans, especially if you could get, say, a third-round draft pick in return.

In case you missed it at PhillyVoice

1. Draft Steals: Three Eagles late-round picks were considered hits by personnel evaluators.

2. Who says no? Dreaming up a trade that could help both the Eagles and Bears.

3. Eagles Mailbag: Even with as bad as the Eagles cornerbacks are, let’s watch Rasul Douglas play a little bit before he’s penciled into the starting lineup.

4. UDFAs: The Eagles have made all of their undrafted signings official.

5. Minicamp Watch: Five things to watch for as the rookies take the field today.

6. Roster projection: Jimmy plays the way-to-early guessing game.

Other Eagles news, notes and analysis from around the web

Five questions with Eagles tight end Zach Ertz: John Barchard, Bleeding Green Nation

Ertz talked about his work with Carson Wentz, offseason wedding with soccer player Julie Johnston, and also his injuries:

“I’ve just had some really weird and unfortunate injuries in my career so far. I ripped my groin muscles, which I don’t recommend to anyone … Then I got an injury that is one of the rarest injuries that happen in football, a displacement of the first rib. It’s really frustrating but that’s all football and it’s out of my control. But I also have to do a better job of taking care of my body in those situations and that doesn’t mean I am not gonna dive for a ball or anything, I just can’t be so reckless. I am not gonna help my teammates but being on the injury list.”

2017 NFL season win total over/under picks for NFC East: Will Brinson, CBS Sports

Brinson is pretty high on the Eagles in 2017:

Also an ugly early schedule for the Eagles, who get three of their first four on the road, including having to wait until September 24 to play at home against the Giants. A three-game December stretch on the road features a game in Los Angeles, a game in Seattle and a game against the Giants. But this team still feels like a team that is on the come up -- their expected win total last year was nine, but they only won seven games. Carson Wentz looked like a franchise quarterback early and/or when Lane Johnson played. Philadelphia upgraded his weapons this offseason by adding Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith in free agency along with Mack Hollins, Donnel Pumphrey and Shelton Gibson in the draft.

Follow Rich on Twitter: @rich_hofmann

Like the new PhillyVoice Sports page on Facebook