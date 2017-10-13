What they're saying: The Eagles are the best team in the NFC

At 5-1, the Eagles have the best record in the NFC – at least until Sunday when the 4-1 Packers can tie them with a win at the Vikings – and their lone loss came on the road to the Chiefs, who remain the NFL's only undefeated team.

But are the Eagles the best team in their conference? Following their impressive 28-23 road win over the Panthers on a short week, I was quick to pronounce them as such, and I stand by that statement.

I'm also not alone in feeling that way. Here's a quick look at what they're saying about the first-place Eagles:

'Check every box'



Frank Schwab | Yahoo! Sports

The Eagles have a good, balanced offense. They have a tough, creative and disruptive defense. Their special teams can make plays too. They’re not great at cornerback, but they’ve overcome that so far. There’s no other glaring weakness.

They’re 5-1, having played four road games already, and they check every box you’d want from a Super Bowl contender. Get excited, Philly. The Eagles are legit. [sports.yahoo.com]

Jeremy Bergman | NFL.com

Carson Wentz had another solid outing in a season full of them. The Eagles quarterback spread the ball around, completing a pass to eight different receivers, and continued his dalliances with tight end Zach Ertz (two more TDs) and wideout Nelson Agholor (55 yards, TD). Wentz has already mastered the ability to look off safeties and move quickly through reads, all the while proving agile in a pocket that collapsed often without right tackle Lane Johnson. Wentz took nine QB hits and three sacks, and was noticeably bothered when hurried, overthrowing his wideouts all too often. A late miss to a wide-open Ertz that would have salted away the win infuriated the second-year pro. But Wentz and his balanced Philly offense did enough against a top-tier defense to secure the victory and assume dominance atop the conference. [nfl.com]

'Questioned no more'

Tim McManus | ESPN.com

The Eagles should be questioned no more after going on the road to beat the Carolina Panthers 28-23 on short rest Thursday night to become the first team in the NFC to five wins. … The Eagles were playing with house money, in a sense. Well-positioned in an adversity-struck NFC East, a loss in Carolina wouldn’t have been viewed as a crusher. In pulling out a victory, the chip pile grows, as do expectations for what this team can do in Year 2 of the coach Doug Pederson and Wentz era. [espn.com]

As their reward, the Eagles get the next 11 days off before playing three straight games at the Linc (with a bye mixed in). They won't have to go back on the road until late November.

Not that it matters much – they're 3-1 away from home.

