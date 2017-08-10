What they’re saying: Eagles fans are more patient now?

Over at The MMQB, Tim Rohan has a piece about the changing relationship between Eagles fans and the team throughout the years, viewed through the prism of WIP. The radio station doesn’t quite get the same access at training camp that it once did at Lehigh, when sessions were all mostly open to fans.

Rohan came to the conclusion that Eagles fans are embracing Carson Wentz and starting to shed the impatient label:

You can see why Chip Kelly, in 2013, decided to move the team’s training camp to its practice facility in Philadelphia and close the majority of practices to the public. That didn’t stop WIP from pilling on Kelly, as the team kept losing, until he was fired late in 2015. After that, though, the mood on the WIP airwaves seemed to shift, to a more mellow tone. By that time, the Sixers were fully committed to The Process and a long rebuild, and irascible Philly fans had grown more patient. When the Eagles drafted another quarterback, Carson Wentz, with the second overall pick in 2016, he wasn’t booed the same way McNabb had been. He was roundly cheered.

In general, my feel is that the state of the Eagles fan is tad more complicated even if the days of the “Dirty 30” are behind us. Any comparison to the Sixers seems like a stretch, as The Process feels like more of a one-time thing that would be hard to replicate.

Fans still want the Eagles to win right now. For example, when Nelson Agholor basically threw away the Seahawks game last season, my Twitter timeline wasn’t exactly mild-mannered. And as far as Carson Wentz is concerned, the second-year QB has definitely received the benefit of the doubt in a way that Donovan McNabb largely didn’t. But you can still bet that Wentz will hear about it if he doesn’t build on his rookie season.

