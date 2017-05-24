What they’re saying: Kelce ready to move forward as Eagles center

The Eagles added a bunch of depth at the interior offensive line spots, which makes it a little weird that a player who was the subject of trade speculation this offseason will start at center. PhillyVoice reported that the Eagles won’t release Jason Kelce a few months ago, and he is now their starting center.

On the first day of OTAs, the Daily News’ Les Bowen caught up with Kelce, who tried not to think about any of the trade rumors:

"You drive yourself crazy if you try to read too much into what's going on," Kelce said. "My whole offseason has kind of just been - really the only thing I can control is my game and the way I play and what I do, really. So I've just really tried to hit the weight room, work on technique, work to get my game back to what it used to be. "I just feel like at times last year . . . I was dominant, at times there were games where I didn't do a great job. You go back and watch film, you try to make the correction, you try to make sure that moving forward, I'm the same player I've been in the past."

Kelce got off to a rough start last season, but he improved as the year moved along and even made the Pro Bowl as an alternate. It didn’t look like he would stick around in Philly back in January, but here Kelce is, still the first line of defense for Carson Wentz.

