What they’re saying: Malcolm Jenkins calls NFL owners ‘cowards’ for not signing Kaepernick

Last season, Malcolm Jenkins protested racial inequality during the national anthem of every Eagles game in his own way (with a raised fist), following former San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s lead.



Kaepernick is still somehow a hot button issue around the NFL, as he remains unsigned despite reports that coaches and general managers want to sign him. And because of this, Jenkins had strong words for NFL owners according to the Delaware New Journal’s Martin Frank:

"This is just some other teams being, quite honestly, cowards, to say that they’re afraid of backlash to sign someone to make their team better when fans’ input has never been in the equation when it comes to signing people in the past," Jenkins told delawareonline.com Thursday.

"It’s certain owners’ way of making an example out of [Kaepernick] to discourage anybody else from doing what he did."

If there continues to be injuries to starting quarterbacks like Ryan Tannehill in Miami, the first question in everyone’s mind will be if one of those owners decides to sign Kaepernick.

Tricky Situations Coming Up for Five Teams and Six QBs: Albert Breer, Sports Illustrated

There wasn’t much Eagles-related writing on the Interwebs yesterday, but I thought this was somewhat related. We definitely have a long way to go before safely saying that Carson Wentz (who has looked good in practice!) is a franchise quarterback, but hey, some other teams have very tough decisions to make:

Both Sam Bradford and Teddy Bridgewater are in contract years, and there’s only one franchise tag between them. When I asked GM Rick Spielman about it, he said, “We haven’t made any decisions yet. But I know through our roster planning and our cap planning, we have plans in place to have that position taken care of.” If Bridgewater sits out the year and his contract tolls—there could be a dispute over that down the line—Minnesota may be able to delay a long-term decision another here. At least for now, it seems that chances would be that one or the other will be a free agent.

Eagles Add a DB: Tommy Lawlor, Iggles Blitz

Lawlor is a little confused about the Corey Graham signing:

No matter what this move means, don’t think of this as the Eagles looking for a magical solution. They would simply be trying to improve the depth at CB. It is possible this move has nothing to do with CB and the Eagles simply wanted another S to add to the mix. Graham is a veteran player and also a good STer. He is the kind of guy you can add to the mix in August and still get some production out of him. He’s played for Schwartz before. Graham also has a connection to Joe Douglas from a stint together in Baltimore. It will be interesting to see what Doug Pederson and/or Schwartz have to say about the signing and how they want to use Graham.

Eagles' Nelson Agholor rolls a strike: Paul Domowitch, Philadelphia Daily News

On the last play of practice, the Eagles got a head start taking advantage of the NFL’s new celebration rules. I was wondering why Carson Wentz and all of the linemen sprinted after Agholor:

Right after Nelson Agholor caught a touchdown pass from Carson Wentz over rookie cornerback Rasul Douglas on the final play of the Eagles’ nearly three-hour live contact practice, Wentz and the other nine offensive players sprinted down the field and lined up in the end zone in a bowling-pin formation. Agholor then rolled the football toward them and all of the players fell to the ground.

And finally, this is pretty cool:

