What they’re saying: The Eagles front seven should be even better this year

While the Eagles secondary (the cornerbacks specifically, which also means the whole unit) is definitely a question mark heading into the 2017 NFL season, the front seven shapes up to be pretty good. At NFL.com, Gregg Rosenthal ranked the Eagles defensive line and linebackers ninth in the entire league. Not too bad.

Iggles Blitz’s Tommy Lawlor disagrees, though, thinking that group should be higher. With the additions of first-round draft pick Derek Barnett, Timmy Jernigan via trade, and Chris Long in free agency, he believes that the Eagles should rank Top-7 in the NFL:

I think I would have put the Eagles a bit higher, but Rosenthal studies the league thoroughly and is pretty good at these types of evaluations. He had the Chargers at 8 and Steelers at 7. I would have put the Eagles ahead of them. No matter how you slice it, the front seven should be even better this year. Jernigan is a better pass rusher than Logan. The combination of Barnett and Chris Long is an upgrade over Connor Barwin. The Eagles are deeper and have better players. I also think of one of the things that should boost the Eagles in the rankings is that they have an outstanding DE (Graham), DT (Cox) and LB (Hicks). That gives them playmakers inside, outside and on the second level.

I feel like we say this every week, but with Jim Schwartz’s conservative scheme and the Eagles’ lack of talent on the depth chart at cornerback, those linemen better be able to generate pressure against opposing quarterbacks.

1. He’s baaaacccccck: That would be Fletcher Cox, the highest-paid player on the Eagles roster, who it looks like has returned to Philly to get his OTA on.

2. Mailbag one and deux: Jimmy offers the salary cap explanation for why the Eagles can’t release Ryan Mathews yet and also ponders another fake trade that would bring Bears corner Kyle Fuller back to Philly. Wait, where have I seen that before? It would appear that Kyle Fuller is Kempski’s favorite NFL player going away.

3. Wiz wit: Carson Wentz put a North Dakota spin on the cheesesteak and it was, um, bad? Yeah, it was bad.

4. Clearing some space: In some salary cap news, Eagles restructured the contract of one of their defensive backs. A little bit of minutiae for your Memorial Day Weekend.

5. Not gonna happen: Jimmy plays psychiatrist for any Eagles fans who are optimistic about a Nelson Agholor breakout season in 2017. Really, it’s for the best.

