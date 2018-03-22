March 22, 2018

Where to dine in Philly during Passover

These four restaurants are offering multicourse, prix fixe menus for the holiday

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Passover
Passover dinner at Panorama Panorama/PhillyVoice

Enjoy matzo ball soup at Panorama during Passover dinner.

Passover, the Jewish holiday that commemorates the liberation of the Israelites and their flight from Egypt, lasts for up to eight days.

This year, it will begin the evening of Friday, March 30, and will end the evening of Saturday, April 7.

If you plan on celebrating with family and friends in Philly, consider dining out.

The four restaurants in the roundup below are offering multicourse, prix fixe menus for Passover – with plenty of matzo.

RELATED: Under new ownership, celebrated Italian restaurant will close (temporarily) this summer | Bucks County to host first Restaurant Week

Hungry Pigeon

Hungry Pigeon in Queen Village will offer a special menu on the first night of Passover.

The meal will include smoked salmon, latkes, pickled egg salad, matzo ball soup, beef brisket, potato kugel and bitter green salad. Flourless chocolate cake will be served for dessert.

The price is $45 per person.

Friday, March 30
$45 per person
743 S. Fourth St., Philadelphia, PA 19147
(215) 278-2736

Abe Fisher

Jewish restaurant Abe Fisher will offer a special Passover dinner menu for $48 per person. 

Included is house-made matzo, snacks, soup, salad, whole-roasted black bass and dessert. View the full Passover menu here.

Friday, March 30 until Saturday, April 7
$48 per person
1623 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA 19103
(215) 867-0088

London Grill

Each year, London Grill in Fairmount offers a special menu for Passover. 

For $45 per person, guests will enjoy a traditional seder plate, gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, an entrée of their choice and dessert.

A variety of Israeli wines will also be available, and guests can choose from several festive Passover cocktails to pair with their meal.

Friday, March 30 through Saturday, April 7
$45 per person
2301 Fairmount Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19130
(215) 978-4545

Panorama

Enjoy a chef’s tasting menu with optional sommelier-suggested wine pairings during the entire Passover holiday.

The four-course meal will include matzo ball soup, sfoglietti, beef brisket and dessert. The price is $45 per person.

Friday, March 30 until Saturday, April 7
$45 per person
14 N. Front St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
(215) 922-7800

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Passover Philadelphia Dinners

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles mock draft roundup: Post-free agency edition
032118MikeMcGlinchey

Government

Mayor Kenney revises school funding package with reduced property tax hike
Mayor Jim Kenney; Thom Carroll photo

Hamilton

We finally know when ‘Hamilton’ is coming to Philly
"Hamilton" cast

Sixers

Kyrie Irving's knee issues make Sixers' push for No. 3 seed more important
032318-KyrieIrving-USAToday

Higher Education

Penn Law professor Amy Wax: higher education aggressively quashes truth
03232018_Amy_Wax_Penn

Artists

Yesterday's trash is today's treasure thanks to Jean Shin's vision
Jean Shin

Escapes

Limited - Thailand Beach

$736 -- Thai Island Hopping for 8 Nights

 *
Limited - Hobbiton in New Zealand

$2149 & up -- 10-Day New Zealand Lord of the Rings Tour

 *
Limited - Train tour of Alaska

2-For-1 -- Alaska: Anchorage & Denali Rail Tours in May
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.